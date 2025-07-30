Seattle Mariners Can't Find Necessary Offense in 6-1 Loss to Athletics
The Seattle Mariners were unable to keep pace with the Athletics and lost 6-1 on Tuesday at Sutter Health Park.
The Mariners fell to 57-51 with the loss, dropped to four games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and fell half a game behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card standings. The M's have a one-game lead over the Texas Rangers for the final Wild Card spot and trail the Red Sox for the second spot.
The majority of the damage done by the Athletics came in the third inning. With runners on first and second and one out, A's designated hitter Brent Rooker launched a 410-foot home run to left field to put the home team in front 3-0.
Three at-bats later, Miguel Andujar hit a two-out RBI double to bolster the Athletics' lead to 4-0 through three.
Jorge Polanco was responsible for Seattle's only run of the game. He hit an RBI single in the the top of the fourth that scored Randy Arozarena.
The Athletics got that run back plus more in the bottom of the fifth. Shea Langeliers hit a two-out solo home run to left field. Andujar hit his second two-out RBI double of the game for the eventual final of 6-1.
The fifth inning marked the end of the day for Mariners starting pitcher Logan Evans. He tied a career-high with seven strikeouts. He also walked two batters, hit a batter and allowed six earned runs on seven hits (two home runs) in 4.2 innings pitched.
Seattle left three runners on base across the sixth and seventh innings and were retired in order in the eighth and ninth.
The Mariners finished the game 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.
The Mariners will attempt to end the road trip with a series win against the Athletics in the series finale at 7:05 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Bryan Woo will start for Seattle and Jeffrey Springs will start for the Athletics.
