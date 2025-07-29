Seattle Mariners Insider Provides Encouraging Update on Injured Outfielder
The Seattle Mariners are two days away from the MLB trade deadline, which is set to take place at 3 p.m. PT on July 31.
The Mariners have been involved in rumors for several players, including All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez and high-leverage relievers. The team could also get a boost to the roster in the form of players returning from injury.
Outfielder Victor Robles has been on the injured list since April 7 due to a left shoulder fracture. He suffered that injury after making a catch against the foul net during a game against the San Francisco Giants on April 6.
Robles has started to resume light baseball activities and posted a video on social media showing him taking swings in the batting cage.
According to a post from Seattle Times reporter Tim Booth, Robles is with Seattle for its current series against the Athletics in Sacramento. Robles has been playing catch during pregame warmups up to 120 feet, per a report from Booth on Monday.
Robles had a career resurgence with the Mariners in 2024. He was signed by the team June 4, 2024, three days after being released by the Washington Nationals, where he had spent his entire career with prior and won a World Series with in 2019.
Robles became the team's de facto lead-off hitter and carved out a starting role in the outfield last season. He scored 41 runs in 77 games with Seattle and hit 20 doubles and four home runs with 26 RBIs. He slashed .328/.393/.467 with an .860 OPS and stole 30 bases.
Robles was awarded for his efforts with a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension with a $9 million club option for 2027.
This season, Robles scored three times in 10 games and hit three doubles with three RBIs before he got hurt. He slashed .273/.283/.341 with a .624 OPS and stole three bases.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander wasn't able to say for sure whether Robles will return this season, but recent developments are encouraging.
