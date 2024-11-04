Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Takes Home Prestigious Minor League Award
One day after Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and M's utility player Dylan Moore won Gold Glove Awards at the major-league level, prospect Brock Rodden took home the honor at the minor-league level. Rodden won the award for his play at second base.
Per Mariners PR:
Rodden, 24, appeared in 131 games between High-A Everett (67 G) and Double-A Arkansas (64 G) in 2024. The second baseman handled 359 total chances and had a hand in 44 double plays in 88 games for the AquaSox and Travelers, posting a .978 fielding percentage.
Rodden is currently the No. 22 prospect in the M's organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He was selected by the M's in the 2023 draft out of Wichita State. Only listed at 5-feet-7 inches tall, Rodden is graded a solid runner and a solid defender by MLB scouting services.
The following comes from his MLB.com prospect profile:
Rodden is an undersized switch-hitter with the ability to produce quality at-bats from both sides of the plate. Even though he did hit 17 homers in his final year at Wichita State, and there is some extra-base authority, he has a definite hit-over-power profile. He doesn’t strike out much and draws a good amount of walks.
An above-average runner who is aggressive on the basepaths, Rodden fits best at second base if he were to settle in at one position. It’s more likely he moves around defensively with the chance to fit that over-achieving, gritty utility type of profile in the big leagues.
Rodden is projected to make his major league debut in 2025. Ironically enough, the M's have all kinds of questions at second base after declining the option on Jorge Polanco last week. Perhaps Rodden can fit into the plans later in the year.
