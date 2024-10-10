Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Making History in Arizona Fall League
While the MLB playoffs are nearing their penultimate stage with the National League and American League Championship Series both on the horizon, many prospects are getting work in the Arizona Fall League (AFL).
The annual month-long stretch of games began on Monday (Tuesday for Seattle Mariners prospects) and one Mariners hopeful has taken full advantage of the extra games.
Seattle's No. 1 prospect and No. 27 prospect in all of baseball (according to MLB Pipeline) Colt Emerson has been the best hitter in the AFL through two games.
Emerson had five hits including four doubles on Tuesday for the Peoria Javelinas. He's the first player in "at least" 20 years to have four doubles in a single AFL game, according to MLB Pipeline.
Emerson followed that performance up with another stellar outing. He had three more hits on Wednesday, including another double.
Emerson is 8-for-11 with five doubles, six RBIs, has scored twice and has a stolen base.
Emerson had three more hits than anyone else in the AFL entering Thursday.
Emerson was the Mariners top draft pick in the 2023 MLB Draft (22nd overall) out of high school but has quickly impressed despite playing just one full season with the club's minor league affiliates.
Emerson dealt with a foot injury earlier in the year but fought through and was promoted from the organization's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts to High-A Everett AquaSox on Aug. 5.
Emerson played 70 games in 2024 and batted .263 with four home runs and 37 RBIs. He also stole 15 bases and was caught stealing twice.
Emerson earned Seattle's Alvin Davis "Mr. Mariner" minor league award at the end of the season. The award is given out for a player's performance and leadership on and off the field.
Emerson's primary position is shortstop but he's spent time playing second and third base in his brief time in the minors. He's projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB Pipeline.
But if Emerson can transfer his current impressive approach at the plate in the AFL to the minors, the Mariners might give him a look in the big leagues sooner than that.
