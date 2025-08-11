Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Says He'd Like to Re-Sign When Contract Ends
After being acquired at the trade deadline, Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez says he'd like to stay with the organization beyond his current contract, which expires at the conclusion of 2025.
He made the comments on Friday to 93.3 KJR, saying that he understands he's headed to free agency, but that he likes the team, he likes the city, the people, and he thinks the team has a chance to win the World Series this year. He says he's certainly open to listening to any contract talk and he'd be happy to stay.
Suarez, 34, is in his second tenure with the Mariners, having also played with Seattle in 2022 and 2023. One of the best power hitters in the game, he's got 37 home runs and 92 RBIs, though he has struggled since getting back to Seattle, hitting just .105 in 10 games.
He's hitting .247 in total and he's a .247 hitter lifetime. He has 313 home runs between his career with the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.
What is his value?
It's certainly tough to put a price on what Suarez would cost moving forward. Much will depend on how he performs over the rest of the season, but given his age and general streakiness at the plate, it seems like a Suarez extension would be reasonable from a financial standpoint.
A three-year deal seems more than fair, and a fourth year is probable, with the understanding that Suarez could transition to designated hitter at some point. Twenty-five million seems fair on a three-year deal, with maybe a lower number coming in exchange for a fourth-year. Three years and $75 million or four years and $85-90 million million feels appropriate, though that's just my own speculation.
For comparison, Anthony Santander, who was 30, got a five-year and $92.5 million deal with the Blue Jays last offseason. He was coming off a 44-home run season, but came with defensive question marks, similar to Suarez. His deal was about $18 million a season, but again, he was younger than Suarez is.
Do the Mariners have room?
The Mariners are loaded with infield prospects, but they don't necessarily have a third baseman of the future lying in wait, at least on the surface.
Let's go with the assumption that Cole Young is the Opening Day second baseman in 2026. Let's also assume that J.P. Crawford plays shortstop, as is expected. Colt Emerson will be knocking on the major league doorstep next season, and he could be prepared to take over shortstop in 2026, when Crawford's contract expires. Could the M's move Emerson to third and keep Crawford around? Is it possible that they could move Crawford to third base in an effort to keep him around with Emerson at shortstop?
Could they move top prospect Michael Arroyo to third and go with an entire youthful infield in 2026? What about Ben Williamson? Is he a viable option moving forward, or is he slated for a super utility role in the future? And what about Ryan Bliss, who was the Opening Day starter at second base this season?
Could Geno play third base for a year and then transition to designated hitter?
It's all on the table, and it's all messy. That said, given that no top prospect immediately profiles as a third baseman, the answer is yes: There's room to extend this partnership if the two sides want to.
What's next?
Suarez and the Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Orioles at 3:35 p.m. PT.
