Seattle Mariners Unfortunately Do Something on Friday They Did Only One Time in 2024 Season
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners suffered a lopsided 7-0 loss at the hands of the Athletics on Friday night, falling back to 1-1 on the young season.
The A's improved to the same mark with the win.
The Mariners got a solid early performance from Luis Castillo, who held the A's scoreless through four innings before giving up a two-run homer in the fifth. The M's had a chance in the bottom half of the inning to make some noise, but Mitch Garver was thrown out at the plate trying to score from second.
The A's then went onto capitalize on the M's bullpen late en route to the victory.
The Mariners offense, a focal point of discussion in spring training, was tepid. One night after hitting three homers in a win, the unit generated just five hits, all singles. The A's had 12 hits in their offensive attack.
To be out-hit like that at home is extremely rare for the M's, per this note from @CodifyBaseball on social media:
The @Athletics had 12 hits in Seattle tonight. Only ONCE did a road team have more hits in a game at that stadium last season.
After finishing fourth in the American League West last season, the A's are certainly a team on the rise, but the M's offense will have to be better if they want to win their first American League West title since 2001.
The two teams will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller takes the ball against Osvaldo Bido.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he reacts to the Mitch Haniger release from all angles. Did Haniger actually want to be released? Then, Brady makes his prediction for the Mariners in 2025 and talks with former big-leaguer Dan Winkler, who works at Driveline Baseball, a Washington-based company. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's WITH THE BUNTING? Two of the more controversial plays on Opening Day involved the Mariners bunting with Jorge Polanco and Victor Robles. Manager Dan Wilson spoke about those plays. CLICK HERE:
POLANCO MAKES RANDOM HISTORY: With a home run and a bunt, Jorge Polanco made some random history on Thursday night. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.