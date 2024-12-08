Seattle Mariners Urged to Acquire Former National League MVP Cody Bellinger in Trade
It's no secret that the Seattle Mariners need offense. It's also no secret that the M's are working on a very strict (apparently) self-imposed budget this offseason.
With those two forces competing against each other, it seems difficult to imagine how the Mariners will acquire impact offense this offseason, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today is encouraging them to go after Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger in a trade.
He wrote the following on Sunday morning:
... The Cubs would love to dump the contract, even for a lesser return, but they’re finding precious little interest. Still, there’s got to be a team out there that is willing to bite the bullet on the cash, and realize he’ll be a significant upgrade. We’re talking about you, Mariners and Yankees.
We heard last week that the Mariners have at least inquired about Bellinger, but given that he's set to make more than $50 million the next two years (if he opts-in for 2026), it seems difficult to make the money work for Seattle. The Mariners could offset the finances but trading Luis Castillo and his $24 million deal to Chicago, but subtracting from the starting rotation is not something the team has wanted to do.
In addition to the money, Bellinger is a somewhat odd positional fit for the Mariners. The team is already set in the outfield with Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles. At first base, the M's already have a lefty hitter in Luke Raley. Of course, they could be more flexible in the designated hitter spot with Bellinger, but it still seems a little tough to imagine.
A former National League MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger has four separate seasons of 25 homers or more. He hit 26 homers back in 2023 and is a potential 20/20 threat each season he takes the field.
