Seattle Mariners Utility Player Miles Mastrobuoni Still in Running For Roster Spot
PEORIA, Ariz. — When spring training began, the Seattle Mariners roster seemed more or less set. With the exception of second base — the only position up for grabs — the only roster spots open were the last ones on the bench.
And there might be more of a competition for those last spots on the team than originally thought.
The Mariners acquired utility player Miles Mastrobuoni in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Jan. 14 in return for cash.
On the surface, it seemed like the deal was made just to have another player in the system with defensive versatility. In three major league seasons, Mastrobuoni has played every spot on defense with the exception of center field, first base and catcher.
He's also just a career .219 hitter in 247 games across those three years.
But Mastrobuoni has played well so far in Cactus League action. And his performance has him in the running to make the 26-man roster.
"We're getting to decision time as we get closer to the end," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a news conference Thursday. "And there's been a lot of guys that have had good springs. (Mastrobuoni) has been one of those guys that has put up some good at-bats and had some key RBIs for us late in games. He's obviously somebody that's in that decision process. So we'll just keep watching here. I think as time gets closer here, opportunities for guys will be a little bit more prevalent and we'll see how it all shakes down. But it's getting close to that time and hopefully we'll have good information to draw from in terms of making those decisions."
Mastrobuoni is hitting .438 (7-for-16) with four RBIs and a 1.125 OPS in spring training. The Mariners value defensive flexibility, as evidenced by 2024 Gold Glove utility man Dylan Moore. All that might add up to Mastrobuoni being in the dugout for Seattle's first game of the season against the Athletics on March 27.
Beyond him, Rowdy Tellez, Dom Canzone and Leo Rivas could have chances to make the roster.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER GIVES INJURY UPDATE ON GEORGE KIRBY: Dan Wilson provided some clarification on Kirby's status with his right shoulder injury. CLICK HERE
ANDRES MUNOZ NEW PITCH GETS POSITIVE GRADES: The Seattle Mariners closer's new offering continued to receive praise after his appearance on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
GREGORY SANTOS READY TO PUT TOGETHER HEALTHY SEASON: The strong-armed Mariners pitcher is eager to get back on the mound after missing most of 2024 with injuries. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.