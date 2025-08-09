Seattle Mariners Veteran Reflects on Being Teammates With Ichiro on Big Night
SEATTLE — Before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at T-Mobile Park, the Seattle Mariners will honor one of the greatest baseball players of the 21st century.
The Mariners will retire Ichiro Suzuki's No. 51 in a pregame ceremony. Suzuki was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27. He willl join fellow Seattle legends and Hall of Famers Edgar Martinez and Ken Griffey Jr., as well as MLB legend Jackie Robinson, as the only players to have their numbers retired by the organization.
Suzuki spent parts of 14 major league seasons in the Pacific Northwest from 2001-12 and 2018-19. In between those two stints, Suzuki made stops with the New York Yankees (2012-14) and Miami Marlins (2015-17). One of the Mariners' current veterans shared a clubhouse with Suzuki in Miami.
Seattle first baseman Donovan Solano played with Suzuki for one season in 2015 while both were with the Marlins. Although their time as teammates was brief, the Hall of Famer made an impact on the former Silver Slugger winner.
"It was amazing," Solano said before Suzuki's retirement ceremony Saturday. "As soon as I knew Miami signed him, soon as I knew I was gonna play with Ichiro — he already was Ichiro. Big numbers here in Seattle. At that moment, I thought 'he's gonna be in the Hall of Fame.' I was excited, I (couldn't) wait to know him. It was a very special moment."
Suzuki was 41-years-old when he signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Miami. He was nearly five years removed from his last All-Star selection in 2010.
Suzuki scored 112 runs in 432 games and hit 26 doubles, 11 triples and five home runs with 63 RBIs in three seasons with the Marlins. He slashed .256/.315/.325 with a .640 OPS. Beyond just his numbers, he imparted wisdom to the crop of Miami players that Solano still carries to this day.
"His routine. It was an unbelievable routine," Solano said. "He's still doing it. He still comes to the (ballpark) and (does) his thing. I think he can't stop. ... Even in the offseason, he only took three, four days off and started his routine. ... It's unbelievable. He's got his own machines, program, his running bases program. You saw in an off-day in spring training — I saw him run his bases by himself. He impacted my life, he impacted everybody on the team. He respects his routine like he respects his father."
Solano was 27-years-old when he became teammates with Suzuki. He's now 37-years-old, and in a similar position Suzuki was when he joined the Marlins: a veteran toward the end of his career with a love for the game. And like Suzuki did for him, Solano is imparting the wisdom he's gathered from 14 major league seasons onto the current Mariners roster.
"You pass on the years, what you learned, but you have to know yourself first," Solano said. "You have to know what is the routine or the specific drills, something that can help for after you know yourself. That makes me more of a better player. ... Let me find what is best for me, what is best for me for my routine, what's the drill, what is the thing I have to do to be consistent in this game.
"And that's what I try to transfer to everybody. Even pointing at Ichiro as an example, he does what he (does) to be his best. ... Find a way you can consistently be here. Do your thing. At some point when you find it, you'll be mentally free, physically free, you'll know what you're doing and no matter what, what's the situation, what's the struggling process you have ... you stay in that rotation and you'll be free and you'll be able to enjoy it every single day."
