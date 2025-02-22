Seattle Mariners Veteran Infielder Donovan Solano Reports to Spring Training
The Seattle Mariners began their spring training games on Feb. 21. It was a 5-2 loss against the San Diego Padres.
Many of the Mariners expected major league starters and prospects saw the field in the loss. But a former Padre, and one of Seattle's biggest acquisitions of the offseason, wasn't a part of it.
Donovan Solano, who the Mariners signed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in January, didn't report with the rest of the position players to spring training earlier in the week. Solano was reportedly dealing with Visa issues, which prevented him from arriving at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
Those issues are apparently solved. According to a tweet from The Seattle Times' Ryan Divish, at 7:16 a.m. PT, Solano was expected to report to big league camp on Feb. 22. Adam Jude (also of The Seattle Times) confirmed that Solano was in Seattle's clubhouse less than an hour later.
Solano, who's entering his 14th major league season, played 96 games for San Diego in 2024. He hit .286 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs.
Solano, a right-handed batter, is expected to be mainly utilized as a platoon player at first base with left-handed Luke Raley. Solano also has the versatility to stand at second base or third while occasionally being utilized as designated hitter, if the situation calls for it.
Solano could be a big boost for the bottom half of the lineup in terms of on-base potential, and it will be interesting to see how the team utilizes him now that he's at big league camp.
