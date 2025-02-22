Seattle Mariners Speedster Victor Robles Sets Lofty Goal For 2025
Arguably the most enjoyable part of the Seattle Mariners offense in 2024 was watching the career resurgence of outfielder Victor Robles.
Robles was one of the Mariners' most consistent hitters in the second half of last year. He was signed by the team on June 4, three days after being released by the Washington Nationals. He proceeded to hit .328 with four home runs and 26 RBIs in 77 games for Seattle.
Robles earned a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension during the year. The deal includes a $9 million club option for a third year in 2027.
Robles took over as the Mariners lead-off hitter and earned a starting role in the outfield for his efforts. On top of being one of the club's best hitters, he also had a case as the most dangerous base runner on the team.
Robles stole 30 bases and was only caught stealing once during his time with Seattle.
Robles went on the Chuck and Buck show for KJR Radio earlier this week and said his goal this season is to exceed that number. Before the All-Star break.
"I want 40 for the first half," Robles said. "That's my goal, to be honest."
Forty steals would be a single-season career record for Robles. He had 34 total snagged bases in 2024, including his time with the Nationals before he was cut. Before that, his career-high in steals was 28, which he set in 2019. The same year he won a World Series with Washington.
If Robles can stay healthy can get on base at a similar rate he did last year, 40 steals before the All-Star break could be doable for the ninth-year outfielder.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON TALKS MITCH GARVER'S STRUGGLES, PREPARATION: The Mariners skipper discussed his backup catcher's down season in 2024 but is confident in him bouncing back in 2025. CLICK HERE
MARINERS WILL HAVE FIVE NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES IN 2025: The Mariners will have two Roku games in addition to their one Sunday Night Baseball and two Fox games this season. CLICK HERE
LEFT-HANDED RELIEVER JHONATHAN DIAZ TO START FIRST GAME OF SPRING TRAINING: The veteran southpaw will get the first look on the mound for the Seattle Mariners to start spring training. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.