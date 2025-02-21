Seattle Will Have 5 Nationally Televised Games in 2025 on Fox, ESPN and Roku
The Seattle Mariners will boast arguably the best starting rotation in baseball this season, and one of the best young stars in the game in Julio Rodriguez.
But fans across the country will have few opportunities to watch the Mariners in nationally televised games.
Seattle has only one game currently scheduled for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. That game will be the Little League Classic against the New York Mets, which will take place on Aug. 17 in Williamsport, Pa.
News came out on Feb. 20 that the Mariners will also have another pair of games available for national audiences to tune into.
According to a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter), Roku will broadcast two Seattle games with pre-game shows on the service. The first will be against the Los Angeles Angels on July 27 and the second will be against the Atlanta Braves on Sept. 7. The first game will be at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif., and the second will be at Truist Park in Atlanta.
The Mariners will also have two games broadcast on Fox: on May 31 at the Minnesota Twins and on Aug. 20 at the Cleveland Guardians.
Seattle's nationally televised games will all be on the road. Last year's Sunday Night Baseball game against the Mets was the first time the ESPN crew aired a game from T-Mobile Park in over 20 years.
The Sunday Night Baseball schedule can be changed during the season, and there's a chance the Mariners will host another nationally televised contest in 2025. But for now, when Seattle is shown across the country, it will be at another team's ballpark.
