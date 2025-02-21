Seattle Mariners Manager Talks About Mitch Garver's Struggles in 2024 and Adjustments For 2025
The Seattle Mariners offensive struggles in 2024 were due to many players having down seasons or dealing with injuries. And one of the biggest examples of that was backup catcher Mitch Garver.
Garver was signed to the largest free agent contract given to a position player in the Jerry Dipoto era (two years, $24 million). The contract came off a 2023 where he won a World Series with the Texas Rangers. And his first year with the Mariners wasn't the one he, or the team, would have wanted. By his own admission.
Garver finished the year with a .172 average to go with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in a career-high 114 games. He made 25 appearances (23 starts) at catcher for Seattle after losing his hold on the starting DH job.
Garver discussed his year both during and after the season. And it seems like he, and manager Dan Wilson, are eager to put last year behind them and see what Garver has in store for 2025.
"He's certainly made his adjustments this offseason," Wilson said in a news conference on Feb. 21. "I think it was a tough year for a lot of guys. And I know all of them are looking to bounce back. And they've done the work they have to. I know, offensively, he had his struggles even with left-handed pitchers at times. So that was something that we talked about. Again, he has put his work in. He's put his time in and made some adjustments. I know he and (Edgar Martinez) had a lot of communication over the winter. I'm looking forward to seeing how that all plays out here as we get into the games."
The Mariners will need bounce back seasons from several players in 2025 if they want to make the playoffs. And if Garver can regain the form he had with the Rangers in 2023, that will go a long way to giving Seattle solid options off the bench.
