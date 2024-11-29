Seattle Mariners Veteran Featured in Mock Trade Proposal With Boston Red Sox
The offseason is a time for speculation, rumors and "what-ifs." And one Seattle Mariners starting pitcher has been featured a lot in the "what-if" categories lately.
The Mariners have needs in the infield and the bullpen after missing out on the postseason for the 22nd time in 23 years. President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto has talked about looking for a starting second baseman, third baseman and a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley.
Seattle's self-imposed payroll restraints leaves several big-name free agents off the table, leading many to believe that the trade market will be the go-to route for improvement.
There are several decent-to-great options the team could acquire. But for Seattle to acquire the best possible players on the trade block, it would likely take either dipping into the highly-touted farm system or into the elite starting rotation. Maybe both.
Luis Castillo is the oldest starting pitcher on the roster and is set to earn the most money in the rotation in 2025. This has led to the speculation that he would be the pitcher the Mariners would be most willing to trade.
Because of this, he's been included in several mock deals over the past several days. He was floated around as a potential piece in a three-team deal that would net Seattle Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.
There was another mock trade posted including Castillo that would get the Mariners two intriguing players.
WEEI's Play Tessie podcast proposed a deal that would move Castillo to the Boston Red Sox in return for outfielders Wilyer Abreu and designated hitter/outfielder Masataka Yoshida on Wednesday.
This is a deal that is much more favorable to the Red Sox than it is to Seattle. At least on paper. Boston would get much-needed starting pitcher and and the Mariners would get two talented hitters. But it also could create a logjam for the latter.
Seattle's outfield is set with Randy Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles with Raley as the fourth outfielder. Yoshida makes too much money to sit on the bench, meaning that the designated hitter spot, which gave the Mariners some flexibility in the last month of 2024, would be his full time.
Abreu has only played the outfield in his two major league seasons. The Mariners could move him to first base and have him learn under the tutelage of infield coach Perry Hill, but it would be one more question mark Seattle doesn't need to add.
One benefit to the deal is that it would also save the Mariners money. Yoshida is set to earn $18.6 million in 2025 and Abreu will earn $800,000, per Spotrac. Castillo is set to earn $24.15 million.
That's roughly $5 million more Seattle would have to work with to find a second or third baseman.
Yoshida and Abreu are both plus-hitters. They both just don't fit perfectly in the current construction of the Mariners lineup. It should be noted that Castillo also has a no-trade clause that he'd have to waive to make such a deal happen.
There's a lot of avenues for the Mariners to explore, leading to a lot of speculation about what moves they'll make. And those questions will likely persist until Spring Training.
