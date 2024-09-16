Seattle Mariners Will Continue to Rock the City Connect Jerseys This Week
Well, everyone needs something to believe in. And for the Seattle Mariners, that something is the City Connect uniforms.
After taking the last three games of this past weekend's series with the Texas Rangers in the threads, the M's will be sporting them again when they start a new series with the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
At this point, you've got to pull out all the stops if you're Seattle. With just 12 games left to play in the season, the M's are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 2.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the wild card.
The M's are an astounding 15-1 on the year in those City Connect uniforms, which are typically just worn on Friday night home games. The uniforms debuted in 2023 and have become fan-favorites, especially given how the M's have played while wearing them.
However, Tuesday's test against the Yankees will be a special one. New York has gotten hot again, just taking three of four from the Boston Red Sox. They lead the American League East by 3.0 games and are battling for the top spot in the American League playoffs.
They also feature Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, who are both likely to finish in the top three of American League MVP voting.
Game 1 of the series will be played on Tuesday night with first pitch at T-Mobile Park coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will pitch for the M's against fireballer Luis Gil.
Woo is 8-2 with a 2.38 ERA while Gil is 13-6 with a 3.18.
