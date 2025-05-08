Seattle Mariners Will Have Major Advantage Heading into Friday Series Opener with Blue Jays

The Angels getaway game Thursday is at 6:29 p.m., before a flight to MIN.



Angels mgmt picked the time. Angels players aren't happy.



6:29 p.m. is the latest minute allowed by the CBA. A day game is standard.



"I don’t think it should be allowed."



