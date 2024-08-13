Seattle Mariners Set For Another Interesting Pitching Matchups Against Detroit Tigers
The Seattle Mariners are set to face the Detroit Tigers for the second time in a week on Wednesday.
The last time the Tigers and the Mariners played it was the second leg of a nine-game homestead for Seattle.
Detroit ended up winning the series 2-1. It was the only series loss that the Mariners had during their homestead. And just like the last time the two teams went up against each other, there will be some interesting pitching battles starting on Wednesday.
Aug. 13 (Wednesday) — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Tarik Skubal (Detroit)
For the second time in a week — Kirby and Skubal will go head-to-head.
Skubal got the best of the last battle between the two on Aug. 7. Kirby went five innings pitched and let up three earned runs off seven hits. He also struck out seven batters.
Skubal pitched seven innings and let up two earned runs off three hits and struck out nine batters.
Aug. 14 (Thursday) — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. TBD (Detroit)
Unlike the last time the Mariners and Tigers played — Detroit will have two bullpen days which will likely play into Seattle's advantage. The only win the Mariners had during their last series against the Tigers.
Brent Hanifee got the start on Aug. 8 against Seattle.
Based on recent usage — Hanifee, Tyler Holton or Will Vest could get the start.
Woo has hit his stride. He's coming off two straight outings of six-plus innings pitched. His last start against the Tigers on Aug. 8 — he pitched 6.2 innings, struck out seven batters and allowed three earned runs off five hits.
Aug. 15 (Friday) — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. TBD (Detroit)
Another bullpen day for Detroit and another opportunity for the Mariners take advantage of it.
Miller is coming off a quality start where he went six innings, allowed three hits and allowed no runs.
Things line up well for Seattle to continue the momentum it built with its homestead. But the last series against the Tigers looked good on paper, too.
The Mariners just blew out a playoff contender on national television, signed Victor Robles to a two-year extension and Julio Rodriguez is back in the lineup (even though he went 0-for-5 on Sunday).
If Seattle can transfer the good from the recent days into consistency then the road trip will be a successful one.
