Seattle Mariners Will Use Jorge Polanco as Designated Hitter in Short-Term
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners got hit with the injury bug in a big way this week.
Starting outfielder Victor Robles is out for at least three months with a left shoulder fracture and starting second baseman Ryan Bliss is out four-to-five months due to surgery to repair a left bicep tear.
One of the Mariners' best hitters this season, 12th-year infielder Jorge Polanco, has received scheduled rest throughout the year after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a damaged patellar tendon in his left knee. But Polanco has been limited in what he's able to do in recent days.
Polanco, a switch-hitter, has received limited at bats from the right side compared to the left. Per postgame on Wednesday from manager Dan Wilson, this is due to him dealing with soreness while hitting right-handed.
Seattle has tried to offset those concerns by using him as a designated hitter. Per a report from The Seattle Times' Adam Jude, Polanco will continued to be used as a DH for the next one-to-two weeks.
As a designated hitter, Polanco had the go-ahead hit in a 4-3 win against the Houston Astros on Monday.
Polanco is hitting .370 (10-for-27) this season with two runs, two home runs and 10 RBIs in eight games of a possible 13.
Polanco's resurgence at the plate has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Mariners this season. His bounce back is made more impressive considering he's been limited to hitting from one side, and he's maintained his timing through several off days.
Polanco's injury creates questions for the infield. But it also creates another question of how good how he can be when he's able to hit from both sides again.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS FANS GO VIRAL FOR "SELL THE TEAM" SHIRTS: A group of Mariners fans made their feelings on ownership clear during a game against the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE
MARINERS THIRD BASEMAN JORGE POLANCO DEALING WITH SORENESS HITTING FROM RIGHT SIDE: The switch-hitting veteran infielder hasn't been able to bat right-handed, but the situation is getting better. CLICK HERE
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN SEATTLE MARINERS, TEXAS RANGERS: The Mariners and Texas Rangers will both have their best starting pitchers on the mound in an upcoming series. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.