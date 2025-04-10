Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are coming off the first home (and first overall) series win after they took two-out-of-three against the Houston Astros. The Mariners will close out this homestead against another American League West opponent, the Texas Rangers. The series is set to begin at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
And both teams will have their best arms on the mound.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the set between Seattle and Texas:
Friday, April 10 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Jacob deGrom (Texas)
Miller is still looking for his first quality start of the season. Through two outings, Miller has posted a 5.73 ERA. He's allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits (one home run), has walked five and has struck out eight batters.
On the other side, deGrom has looked to be in midseason form. He's pitched 10.2 innings in two starts and has allowed four earned runs on 10 hits (two home runs) and has struck out nine batters. All four of his earned runs and eight of his hits allowed came in his most recent start against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 5. He's posted a 3.38 ERA.
Saturday, April 11 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Kumar Rocker (Texas)
Woo has arguably been the Mariners best pitcher this season outside of Opening Day starter Logan Gilbert. Woo has a 3.75 ERA and fanned 11 batters in 12 innings pitched across two starts. He's allowed five earned runs on eight hits (two home runs). All five of his earned runs allowed have been in the fourth inning of both outings. Outside of that one frame, he's been elite.
Rocker, who was one of the best pitching prospects in the league going into this season, is still looking to maximize the talent scouts have seen in him. He has a 7.88 ERA thus far. He's allowed seven earned runs on 13 hits (two home runs) and has struck out four batters. He's allowed an opposing batting average of .361.
Sunday, April 12 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (Texas)
Gilbert is closing out the homestand after starting it April 7 against the Astros. He's had at least seven strikeouts in all three of his starts this season. Before the series began, he was tied for first in the league with 25 strikeouts. He has a 2.55 ERA in 17.2 innings pitched and has allowed five earned runs on eight hits (two home runs).
Gilbert will face the pitcher who's been the Rangers' best this season — Nathan Eovaldi. He has a 2.29 ERA in 19.2 innings pitched across, has fanned 21 batters and has allowed five earned runs on 11 hits (one home run). Two his outings were quality starts. He threw a complete game against the Cincinnati Reds on April 1.
Strictly from an on-paper perspective, this series looks like a wash. At least from the pitching side of things.
Seattle will need to sweep the series to get back to .500.
