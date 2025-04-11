Seattle Mariners Fans Go Viral For "Sell the Team" Shirts on Tuesday
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans haven't been shy about sharing their frustration with ownership and their approach over the past several seasons.
In the offseason, the ownership received more than a fair share of criticism from fans for their refusal to spend big on free agents. That anger was amplified when former All-Stars and/or Gold Glove-winners such as Christian Walker, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt and Alex Bregman were all available.
Now that the season has begun, the fans have taken their frustration from social media to T-Mobile Park.
During a game against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, Seattle was showing off several fans on the jumbotron, as is the norm in between innings or during game delays.
The camera focused on a group of fans that were wearing blank white shirts with "Go Mariners" painted out on the front of them. Once the camera caught them, the group of fans turned around. The message "Sell the team" was on the back of their shirts.
The Mariners lost that game 2-1 in 12 innings. They went 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position, marking one of the more frustrating games in recent memory.
Luckily for M's fans, they were able to come back and win on Wednesday afternoon. Trailing 5-0 in the eighth inning, Seattle ended up winning 7-6. Randy Arozarena had a grand slam in the eighth and a walk-off walk in the ninth.
The win against Houston gave Seattle its first series win of the season and brought its overall record to 5-8 through 13 games.
The Mariners are hoping that that win can give them a little bit of momentum for the second leg of the all-American League West homsestead against the Texas Rangers. Game 1 begins at 6:40 p.m. PT on Friday. Another series win would likely buy some good will from fans.
