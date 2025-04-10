Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Dealing With Soreness While Hitting From Right Side
SEATTLE — One of the biggest bright spots for the Seattle Mariners this season has been the early resurgence of 12th-year infielder Jorge Polanco.
The former All-Star had arguably the worst season of his career in 2024. He hit .213 with 16 home runs and 45 RBIs in 118 games. He underwent surgery in the offseason to repair a damaged left patellar tendon, and the Mariners seemed confident that 2024 was an aberration.
In eight games of a possible 13, Polanco is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with two runs, two home runs and 10 RBIs.
Polanco has had several scheduled days off throughout the season to help him maintain his health. Seattle also has used him as a designated hitter recently to keep him from playing the field.
But Polanco reportedly still isn't 100%. The switch hitter has had 24 plate appearances as a left-handed hitter compared to five as a righty. In a 7-6 win against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, Polanco was pinch-hit for Mitch Garver when Houston had a left-handed reliever on the mound.
According to postgame comments from manager Dan Wilson, Polanco has been dealing with a sore side swinging the bat from his right side, which is why his at-bats have been limited from that side of the plate.
"Still a little bit of soreness from when he swings right-handed," Wilson said. "That was the reason for (the pinch-hit). But he continues to get better and better and we'll keep monitoring it. But again, (he's) a bat we want to keep in the lineup as much as possible."
If Polanco manages to get healthy enough to swing from both sides, it will help mitigate the offensive impact lost due to several lengthy injuries suffered by starting players. Right fielder Victor Robles will be out until at least the All-Star break with a left shoulder fracture. Second baseman Ryan Bliss will undergo surgery to repair a left bicep tear. He'll be out four-to-five months.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
UPCOMING PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN SEATTLE MARINERS, TEXAS RANGERS: The Mariners and Texas Rangers will both have their best starting pitchers on the mound in an upcoming series. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS SERIES WIN AGAINST HOUSTON ASTROS: The Mariners took a difficult route to win their first series of the season against their American League West rivals. They now sit at 5-8 entering a tough weekend series with the Texas Rangers. CLICK HERE
RANDY AROZARENA GRAND SLAM LIFTS SEATTLE MARINERS TO 7-6 WIN OVER HOUSTON ASTROS: Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez accounted for six RBIs on two hits in the final two innings to give the Mariners their first series win of the season. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.