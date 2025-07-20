Seattle Mariners Win Over Houston Astros Featured One of Weirdest Plays Ever
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 7-6 on Saturday night thanks, in part, to one of the more bizarre sequences we can remember.
Trailing 6-5 in the bottom the 10th inning, the M's were faced with the difficult task of trying to tie or win the game with ace closer Josh Hader on the mound for his second inning of work.
Cal Raleigh was the gifted runner at second base and Randy Arozarena led off the inning with a walk. Jorge Polanco then bunted the runners to second and third with one out. Dylan Moore, who has struggled mightily for the last two months (.033 average in June, .100 average in July entering play) quickly got down 0-2.
With a 1-2 count, Hader threw a fastball inside. Moore reacted as if the ball hit him, jumping around in agony. However, Raleigh ran in from third and the umpires ruled that Moore wasn't hit and that the ball actually hit the knob of his bat and was in play. Hader then threw Moore out at first, but the tying run had scored. The Astros challenged the play, trying to get it reversed to a hit-by-pitch, which would have loaded the bases but negated the run. However, the original ruling stood.
You can see it unfold below:
Eduard Bazardo worked a scoreless top of the 11th inning before Cole Young won the game in the bottom half with a single to right field.
Seattle is now 53-45 on the season and just three games back of the Astros in the American League West. They will take on the Astros again on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on on Friday, getting ready for the second half of the season. He previews the Mariners-Astros series and discusses its importance, although maybe not for the reason that people think. He also looks at who deserves credit between Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto, and he's joined by former Mariners first baseman Bucky Jacobsen. CLICK HERE:
NEXT LEVEL JULIO: Speaking on the Refuse to Lose podcast, former Mariners' infielder Bucky Jacobsen discussed what can take the M's star to the next level. CLICK HERE:
LEGENDS UNITE: The Mariners will have a full contingent at the Baseball Hall of Fame next weekend, as Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez will be in attendance for Ichiro's Hall of Fame induction. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.