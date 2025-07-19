Seattle Mariners Youngster Cole Young Putting Up Brilliant Numbers
The Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Friday night to pick up another game in the American League West standings. Seattle is now just four back of Houston in the division, while also holding a 1.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the battle for a wild card spot.
Seattle hasn't been to the playoffs since 2022.
The M's offense has continued to produce solid results, as it is ninth in baseball in runs scored and sixth in home runs. They are also tied for seventh in walks.
One of the more underrated pieces to the team's offensive success is rookie infielder Cole Young, who made his debut on May 31.
Per Mariners PR after Friday's win:
--Cole Young went 1-for-2 with 1 run, a single and 1 walk to extend a career-high 6-game hitting streak (7/8-c)…during that span, Young is batting .400 (8x20) with 5 runs, 1 double, 2 home runs, 4 RBI, and 4 walks.
--In 30 games played since June 7, Young is batting .297 (30x101) with 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 10 RBI, and 7 walks.
Young, who just recently graduated off the MLB Top 100 prospects list, is hoping to become the team's second baseman of the future. They have struggled to find an answer at the position since trading Robinson Cano after the 2018 campaign.
The Mariners are now 52-45 and will take on the Astros on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. The M's will send rookie right-hander Logan Evans to the mound against Lance McCullers Jr.
