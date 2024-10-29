Seattle Seahawks Fans Draw Humorous Comparisons to Seattle Mariners
This past weekend wasn't great for Seattle's NFL fans.
The Seattle Seahawks lost to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 on Sunday. It was a bad game all around for the Seahawks, who struggled to get much going on offense and seemed incapable of stopping the Bills in any capacity on defense.
Emphasizing Seattle's struggles was a first and goal trip in which the team ended up at the 27-yard line after a snap sailed over the head of quarterback Geno Smith.
The Seahawks had another goal line situation on the next drive and went for it on fourth down from the one-yard line. Smith tripped on the legs of center Connor Williams, resulting in the team turning the ball over on downs.
But, as the old saying goes, laughter is the best medicine.
Fans were quick on social media to draw a hilarious comparison between the Seahawks struggles on Sunday and the Seattle Mariners offensive miscues during baseball season.
Other fans weren't feeling the humor. Some even went as far as saying the Mariners were closer to championship glory than the 'Hawks.
For those who are fans of Seattle's NFL and MLB franchises, the past seven months have been a struggle.
The Mariners missed out on the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years after leading the American League West by 10 games in June. The Seahawks' loss to the Bills came one week after putting up their most impressive game of the season in a 34-14 win against the Atlanta Falcons.
But the Seattle Sounders made the Major League Soccer playoffs and the Seattle Storm made the WNBA's postseason. The Storm also recently topped the list of the most valuable WNBA teams.
So it's not not all bad for Seattle sports fans.
