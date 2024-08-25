Seattle Seahawks General Manager Speaks Highly of Now-Former Mariners Manager
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider delivered some nice remarks on Saturday night about now-former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais.
Servais was fired by the Mariners on Thursday afternoon. Schneider made the comments before the Seahawks preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field.
Per Brady Henderson, who covers the Seahawks for ESPN:
John Schneider ended his radio hit with @RaibleKIRO7 with a nod to Scott Servais, who was recently fired as Mariners manager. Both are from Wisconsin and have gotten to know each other here. "Everything he’s done for this community, he’s a great guy. We love him," Schneider said.
That's not surprising given that Servais was with the Mariners for most of nine seasons. The two sides certainly would have come across each other at games and community events. Just recently, Servais was spotted at Seahawks practice hanging out with new Hawks coach Mike Macdonald. Multiple Seahawks players have thrown out ceremonial first pitches at M's games and multiple Mariners have been spotted at Hawks games over the years.
Servais leaves the Mariners as the second-most winning manager in team history. He's only behind Lou Piniella. He took the team to the playoffs in 2022.
The Mariners are 65-65 on the season heading into play on Sunday. They are 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West race. They will take on the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. PT.
The Seahawks won that game against Cleveland, 37-33, and will open up the regular season on Sept. 8 against the Denver Broncos.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners firing Scott Servais, hiring Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto getting to stay on the job. Furthermore, we are joined by Ty Buttrey, who played most of this season at Triple-A Tacoma. He shares his opinion on Servais, the organization and the state of baseball as a whole in an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
CAMMY GIVES PROPS: After Dan Wilson won his first game as Mariners manager, his former teammate had a nice message. CLICK HERE:
OHTANI CHASING A-ROD: With a 40/40 season now in-hand, Shohei Ohtani is taking name at Alex Rodriguez's magical 1998 season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: