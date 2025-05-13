Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Throws Excellent First Pitch Before Mariners Game
We are still three-plus months from the start of the National Football League season, but that doesn't mean that fans in the Pacific Northwest aren't already excited for Seahawks football.
And they got a little more excited on Monday night when Hawks head coach Mike Macdonald threw out the ceremonial first pitch before game one of a series between the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees at T-Mobile Park.
In a skit where Macdonald was designed to relieve comedian Adam Ray, the ball coach threw a perfect strike to pitcher Bryan Woo, who was waiting at home plate in a crouched position.
Macdonald is heading into the second year of his Seahawks tenure after replacing Pete Carroll before the 2024 season. Seattle went 10-7 last season, though it failed to make the playoffs. It's already been an eventful offseason for the Hawks, who have executed the NFL Draft and traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.
They also signed his replacement, Sam Darnold, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings. They traded superstar receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and saw released longtime receiver Tyler Lockett.
As for the Mariners, they lost on Monday night 11-5, falling to 22-18. It's the fourth straight loss for the Mariners, who lead the American League West by 1.5 games entering play on Tuesday.
Seattle will be back in action on Tuesday against the Yankees with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Max Fried will pitch for New York while Woo pitches for the M's.
