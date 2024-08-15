Seattle Radio Host Gives Epic Rant After Latest Mariners Tough Loss

.@TheMikeSalk outlined the 7 reasons why yesterday's #Mariners game set him off. 😬



Stream the @BrockHuard & Salk show live! 👇



📻: https://t.co/ZZ3R7HG4eJ

📺: https://t.co/nOxKNgmaMm pic.twitter.com/pWGtU84pGq