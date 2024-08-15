Seattle Radio Host Gives Epic Rant After Latest Mariners Tough Loss
The Seattle Mariners suffered a devastating 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night and it apparently sent Seattle Sports 710 radio host Mike Salk over the edge.
On Thursday morning, Salk delivered an epic rant after the M's blew a 2-0 lead in the eighth inning, only to lose in 10-innings to the woeful Tigers.
You can see a portion of his rant here, which includes him being upset that the M's don't have a trustable left-hander in their bullpen, and that the team used Andres Munoz in the ninth inning on Wednesday instead of the 10th inning.
To be frank, both of these points from Salk seem valid, don't they? Yimi Garcia gave up the game-tying home run in the eighth inning to Kerry Carpenter on Wednesday. While Garcia was acquired to be a great bridge to Munoz in the ninth, the M's didn't really have any lefties to turn to. Gabe Speier has been injured and ineffective this year, and he's currently in Triple-A, while Tayler Saucedo has struggled mightily for the last month.
Furthermore, Salk's point about the ninth inning is well-taken as well. Bringing your closer in in a tie-game in the ninth inning might prevent you losing the game in the ninth inning, but you'd have to think another reliever could navigate a clean inning, allowing you to use your closer in the extra frames when you have a lead to protect - or have instant trouble to navigate.
The Mariners take on the Tigers on Thursday at 10:10 a.m. PT.
