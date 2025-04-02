Seattle Supersonics Legend Delivers Awesome Ceremonial First Pitch at Mariners Game
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. The M's offense was silent once again, as the team only got one-hit.
Without much to report on from the game itself, it's important to note that the pre-game festivities were excellent, as Seattle sports legend Gary Payton came back to town and threw out the ceremonial first pitch. He delivered a perfect strike to M's shortstop J.P. Crawford.
Our own Teren Kowatsch put the video of it on social media:
Payton, 56, is one of the best basketball players of all-time. A nine-time All-Star, he was also a nine-time All-NBA selection and a nine-time All-Defensive Team selection. He is a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team. He spent 17 years in the NBA, including 13 with the Seattle Supersonics, one with the Milwaukee Bucks, one with the Los Angeles Lakers, one with the Boston Celtics and two with the Miami Heat. He's also a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame.
He helped the Sonics get to the 1995-1996 NBA Finals, where they were beaten by the Chicago Bulls. He eventually won a title with the Heat in 2005-2006.
Payton also appeared on the ROOT Sports telecast and said he was confident that the Sonics would return to Seattle in the future. He also mentioned that he's currently coaching junior college basketball in the Bay Area, where he's from originally.
The Mariners will be back in action on Wednesday afternoon with the series finale against the Tigers. Seattle is 2-4 on the year and will send Luis Castillo to the mound.
