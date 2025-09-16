Seattle's Steady Shortstop JP Crawford Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award
For most Major League teams, the shortstop is like a squad leader, particularly on defense. And for a club like the Seattle Mariners, it's a position that has been locked down by one man for six seasons now. When you have a well-rounded player and a good-natured person like JP Crawford, you can essentially pencil him in every day and get the same, consistent effort.
Crawford, 30, was originally drafted in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies and spent two seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. He was traded to the M's before the 2019 campaign, and his career blossomed from there. He would win a Gold Glove in 2020, and he settled in as a fixture of Seattle's infield ever since.
Now, he is being honored for his citizenship beyond the game and in the community. Crawford has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award. According to the official MLB website, the honor is 'bestowed annually to the player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.'
Crawford has served on the board of the Baseball Generations Foundation (BBG) since 2017. The organization has served 650 players annually by providing resources, equipment, and opportunities to participate at all levels
Crawford, himself, says that he is honored to be one of the nominees, but he doesn't necessarily do charity work for accolades or attention. For him, it's about trying to provide kids with the type of athlete they can look up to and learn from.
“It means a lot, but it’s not really the reason I do that -- I want to help out kids,” Crawford said. “And it's just about doing the right thing and being a good human being. Growing up, I really didn't have older role models like that helping out. So I always told myself when I was little, if I make it, I'm going to do something to give back.”
“I really don't think it's about the award. I think it's about the lessons we teach our kids. At the end of the day, just being a kind human being, being respectful and just trying to help someone in need.”
Crawford is Popular in the Stadium and the City
While he plays a bit in the shadows behind AL MVP candidate Cal Raleigh and multi-talented superstar Julio Rodriguez, Crawford is one of the solid contributors on offense. He's hitting .266, with 10 home runs and 52 RBI. He's also drawn 70 walks and provides the Mariners with stellar defense.
The 2025 Roberto Clemente Award winner will be announced during the World Series. With the way Crawford and the first-place Mariners are playing right now? The Seattle shortstop might be able to accept the award right there on the field... participating in the M's first-ever appearance in the Fall Classic.