Bryan Woo has Blossomed into a Front Line Starter for Seattle
On Saturday night, Bryan Woo pitched six strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking one, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 5-3. Even more impressive was his strikeout total: Woo racked up a career-high 13 Ks, while only giving up one walk. It was a strong performance, and it also sent out the message that Woo has matured into a top-of-the-rotation starter now.
Woo, 25, who started the season by setting the franchise record with 25 consecutive six-inning starts, has taken a big leap forward in 2025. He's currently tied for fifth in wins in the American He's shown that he can be the ace of the Seattle staff, and potentially as dominant as any pitcher in the Major Leagues.
Following the latest impressive outing by Woo, manager Dan Wilson was more than happy to sing the praises of his starter. He pointed out how strong pitching always gives the team that little extra incentive to light up the scoreboard.
“We’ve talked about how big momentum is this time of year,” Wilson said. “When you score, you really want to shut them down, and Bryan was able to do that.”
Woo Has Expanded His Pitching Arsenal
Woo credits his sweeper as being his out pitch. It certainly worked well for him against the Angels on Saturday, as 10 of Woo's 13 strikeouts were recorded with that very pitch. When it's working well for Woo, he can be virtually unhittable.
“I think it’s just been developing over time,” Woo said. “It’s a huge confidence pitch for me. As long as I’ve got a good mindset with it, it can be as good as any.”
"It’s one of those things you don’t shoot for; it’s the result of doing things the right way, consistently over time. These types of games just kind of develop themselves after you do it enough. But it was nice to get over the hump after sitting at nine for so long.”
While he has emerged as a leader in the starting rotation Woo doesn't refer to himself as the ace of the staff. Instead, he discussed how good he and his fellow starters can be down the stretch.
“As a staff, we know how good we can be,” Woo said. “We’ve been saying it all along: As long as guys stay healthy and we can get that momentum going at the right time of the year, we’re as good as anybody.”