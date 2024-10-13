Seattle Mariners Prospects Wrap up Stellar First Week in Arizona Fall League
The Seattle Mariners minor league prospects have been showing out since the beginning of the season.
Several players have either moved up or moved into Baseball America and MLB Pipeline's top 100. And more prospects have started to put themselves on the map.
A couple more Seattle minor leaguers have continued that trajectory through the first week of the Arizona Fall League.
Multiple Mariners prospects are competing in the AFL with the Peoria Javelinas and have been among the most effective hitters in the league so far.
Entering the Javelinas' off day on Sunday, Seattle's No. 1 prospect (according to MLB Pipeline) Colt Emerson had batted 11-for-20 (.550) with six doubles, six RBIs, three runs and a stolen base through four games. He hit four of those doubles in Peoria's first game of the AFL on Tuesday.
Emerson's fellow Mariners prospect and Everett AquaSox teammate Jared Sundstrom also had a stellar first week.
He batted 4-for-14 (.286) with a 449-foot home run, three RBIs and had scored four times. Sundstrom is ranked as Seattle's No. 29 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Some of the Mariners' pitching prospects also saw some time with the Javelinas in the first week.
Jimmy Kingsbury, Jason Ruffcorn, Jordan Jackson and Travis Kuhn all pitched for Peoria during the first week of the AFL.
Ruffcorn is the only one of the four that's given up a run so far.
Jackson made his first appearance of the AFL on Friday. It was Jackson's first outing since going on the 60-day injured list back in March.
It's been a good Fall League for Seattle so far. The hope now is that success can transfer over to spring training and the minor leagues.
