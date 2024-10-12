Seattle Mariners Highly-Regarded Prospects Continue to Show Out in Arizona Fall League
The Seattle Mariners have been regarded by several publications as having one of the best farm systems in baseball.
They have eight players ranked in Baseball America's top 100 prospects (the most in the league) and have five players ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 100.
Two of those top 100 prospects (Colt Emerson and Cole Young) are representing Seattle along with several other players in the Arizona Fall League with the Peoria Javelinas.
Emerson has been particularly impressive. He entered Friday's game having gone 8-for-11 with five doubles in two games. He had four of those doubles in the Javelinas' season opener on Tuesday.
Another prospect, outfielder Jared Sundstrom, had his first hit of the AFL on Thursday. It was a 449-foot, two-run homer with a 109 mile per hour exit velocity.
Sundstrom and Emerson picked up where they left off on Friday.
Emerson went 1-for-5 with another double. Through three games played, he's 9-for-16 with six doubles and six RBIs. He has the most hits in the AFL (nine), the second-highest batting average (.563) and the fifth-highest OPS (1.501).
Sundstrom went 2-for-4 on Friday with an RBI. He's up to 3-for-11 with three RBIs so far in the AFL.
And it wasn't just the offensive pieces that got some playing time.
Mariners pitchers Jordan Jackson and Jimmy Kingsbury both saw action on the mound for Peoria.
Jackson made his first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury and being placed on the 60-day injured list on March 20.
Jackson pitched one inning and allowed one hit and walked one batter while striking out two.
Kingsbury saw two innings of work. He also fanned a pair of batters. He allowed one hit and walked one.
Seattle's prospects have been impressing in the AFL so far. And there's another month worth of games for the players to continue to showcase their abilities.
