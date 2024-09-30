Shohei Ohtani Ends Season with Just Shy of Seattle Mariners Legend in History
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani broke just about every record there was to break in 2024, but apparently he couldn't break all of them.
When it comes to stolen bases, Ohtani put up a ridiculous 59 for the year, but he still fell just short of the record for consecutive successful steals in one season. Ohtani had 36 straight steals to end the year, which is shy of the 38 by Davey Lopez in 1975 and the 39 from Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki. Vince Coleman holds the overall record with 44 consecutive steals back in 1989.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive SB, single season (CS 1st tracked in both lgs in 1951):
1989 Vince Coleman: 44
2006 Ichiro Suzuki: 39
1975 Davey Lopes: 38
2024 Shohei Ohtani: 36 *active
2001 Jimmy Rollins: 35
h/t @EliasSports
Though Ohtani couldn't match Ichiro in this regard, he did set the single-season record for most steals in a season by a Japanese-born player. Ichiro had the previous record with 56.
Ohtani has long been an admirer of Ichiro, so to see the two paired together in this way is certainy poetic.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball history, Ichiro amassed 3,089 hits in his United States career. He was a lifetime .311 hitter who stole 509 career bases. He played in 19 major league seasons after arriving from Japan.
Ichiro won a laundry list of awards including Rookie of the Year (2001) and MVP (2001). He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger.
He played parts of 14 seasons with the Mariners, three with the Yankees and three with the Marlins. Remarkably durable throughout his career, he never played less than 136 games in a season until age 44.
Ohtani hit 54 homers this year and helped the Dodgers get the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs.
