Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Loss Against Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners lost their second consecutive series in a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend. Though the losses were rough, Seattle avoided disaster as Julio Rodriguez wasn't seriously injured on Saturday night when he was hit by a batted ball.
Seattle avoided a sweep courtesy of a 14-strikeout, seven-inning display from starting pitcher George Kirby on Sunday. They also picked up a game in the standings and now trail the Houston Astros by 2.5 games in the American League West.
Here's more takeaways from the Mariners series loss to the Angels:
George Kirby is back
Kirby's 14 strikeouts on Sunday were a career high and the most for a Mariners starting pitcher this season. It was the most by an M's right-handed pitcher since Felix Hernandez punched out 15 on June 8, 2014. It was also tied for the most fanned batters by a starting pitcher in the majors this season with the Miami Marlins' Max Meyer. Kirby didn't walk a batter and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run).
Kirby has made just four starts, including Sunday, this season. He was activated off the injured list on May 22 after being shut down in spring training with right shoulder inflammation.
Before his elite display against the Angels, Kirby had struggled to have a handle on his full arsenal right away. Kirby looked unencumbered against Los Angeles, and it looks like he's back to his usual form.
Incomplete performances plague Mariners
Before Kirby's start, Seattle's starting pitching took a step back and the offense took a step forward. The lineup scored 10 runs (five runs a game) in Seattle's two losses and 13 for the series. The starting pitchers in the two losses, Bryce Miller and Luis Castillo, allowed a combined nine earned runs in 10 total innings.
In comparison, the Mariners averaged 3.4 runs a game across their nine-game homestand before the series against the Angels.
Seattle's starting rotation still isn't at full strength. And it's unrealistic to expect the starting rotation not to have occasional blemishes. Miller has battled elbow inflammation and discomfort for most of the season. His start against Los Angeles was just his second start back after a near-three-week stint on the IL. Castillo had a streak of four consecutive quality starts before his outing against the Angels.
For the Mariners to regain the lead in the AL West, the club will need to get complete games more often than not. Since their nine-series win streak was ended by the Toronto Blue Jays in a series May 9-11, complete games have been tough to come by.
If Seattle has games more common to Friday and Saturday, it will be tough for the club to make headway in the division. If Sunday is a better encapsulation of what the team can do, the Mariners will be back duking it out with the Astros for the top spot in the AL West for the rest of the year.
Up next
The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. PT on Sunday. Emerson Hancock will start for Seattle and Merrill Kelly will start for Arizona.
