Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher George Kirby Joins Elite Group of Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners got their best outing from a starting pitcher this season on Sunday. And it came courtesy of George Kirby.
The fourth-year starting pitcher and 2023 All-Star struck out a career-high 14 batters in seven innings, didn't walk a batter and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run). It was Kirby's fourth start of the season after he was activated off the injured list May 22.
Kirby's 14 strikeouts was the most for a Seattle starting pitcher this season. And it put him in an elite group with some of the franchise's greatest hurlers.
Kirby's 14 fanned batters were the fourth-most without a walk in Mariners history. The three pitchers ahead of Kirby were Randy Johnson with 19 on June 24, 1997; Mark Langston with 16 on May 10, 1988; and Johnson with 15 on June 14, 1993.
It was also the third-most strikeouts thrown by a right-handed pitcher in Seattle history. Mike Moore fanned 16 on Aug. 19, 1988, and Felix Hernandez punched out 15 on June 8, 2014.
Kirby has a 6.53 ERA this season with 25 strikeouts in 20.2 innings pitched across his four starts. He posted a 3.53 ERA and fanned 179 batters in 191 innings pitched across 33 starts last season.
The Mariners' starting rotation has dealt with several injuries this season after being the healthiest rotation in the majors in 2024. Kirby was joined on the injured list by Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert this season. Miller was recently activated and Gilbert will make at least one more rehab start before returning.
Kirby struggled to regain the form in his three starts prior to Sunday. But if his latest outing is any indication, Kirby has shaken off the rust and is back to midseason form.
