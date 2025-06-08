George Kirby Masterclass Leads Seattle Mariners to 3-2 Win Over Los Angeles Angels
For the first time this season, the real George Kirby made his presence felt.
In just his fourth start this season since being activated from the injured list, the Seattle Mariners starting pitcher put on a masterclass. He struck out 14 of the 23 Los Angeles Angels batters he faced Sunday with no walks and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run) in seven innings. His quality start led the Mariners to a 3-2 win over the Angels and improved their overall season record to 33-31. Seattle cut the Houston Astros' lead in the American League West to 2.5 games with the victory.
Kirby's 14 strikeouts were a career high and tied New York Yankees pitcher Max Fried for the most in a single game in the major leagues this season. His fifth strikeout was the 500th of his career.
The Mariners gave Kirby just enough run support to get him the win. In the first inning, Randy Arozarena hit an RBI double to give his team an early 1-0 lead. He finished the game 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI.
The Angels briefly took the lead in the bottom of the fourth after Taylor Ward hit a two-run home run.
That lead was short-lived. Jorge Polanco tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth with an RBI single. Donovan Solano gave Seattle the lead for good with an RBI single the at-bat after Polanco's. Solano's hit resulted in the eventual final of 3-2.
The M's had several opportunities with runners in scoring position and went 4-for-16 in those scenarios. They could have broke out the game more, but stranded 11 runners.
Matt Brash and Andres Munoz kept Los Angeles off the board in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively. Munoz earned his 18th save in 22 opportunities.
The Mariners lost the series, but managed to snap their season-worst five-game losing streak with the victory.
Seattle will look to turn the corner and earn a series win in the final leg of the road trip against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Game 1 of the series begins at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday. Emerson Hancock will start for the Mariners and Merrill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks.
