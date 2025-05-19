Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Sweep Against San Diego Padres
There was a lot of apprehension and tension surrounding the Seattle Mariners when they began a daunting 10-game road trip on Friday. The first leg of the road trip was a three-game set against the San Diego Padres. The Mariners were coming off a 1-5 homestand and had a third starting pitcher, Bryce Miller, land on the 15-day injured list.
Seattle quickly eased a lot of worries and swept San Diego. The Mariners also earned a three-game advantage in the inaugural Eddie Vedder Cup series, which is awarded to the winner of the six-game in-season series between Seattle and the Padres.
Here's some takeaways from Seattle's series sweep against San Diego:
Mariners starting rotation officially back
The Mariners starting rotation had it's best series of the season against a Padres lineup that's one of the best in baseball. Seattle held San Diego to three runs across the entire series. Logan Evans and Bryan Woo had quality starts to start and end the series. Emerson Hancock went only 4.2 innings in Game 2, but got out of several jams and allowed just one earned run on six hits (one home run) and struck out three.
Hancock, even though he didn't quite secure a quality start, reached 98 mph on his fastball, a new career-high in velocity.
The Mariners are expected to activate George Kirby toward the final leg of the road trip. They might have to go with one bullpen day during a series against the White Sox. Assuming Kirby's activated for the series against Houston, Seattle will have Kirby, Hancock, Woo and Evans due for the final leg of the road trip. The rotation's performance against the Padres wasn't just an encouraging sign that the unit is reaching midseason form, it also sets the team up for success for the rest of the trip.
Mariners offense has settled into a nice middle ground
The Mariners' offense has carried the team to a lot of wins this season. During the aforementioned 1-5 homestand, Seattle's offense went quiet and averaged 2.6 runs a game. Against San Diego, the Mariners' lineup averaged five runs a game flat and outscored the Padres 15-3. The Mariners relied mostly on the home run ball for the first two games of the series. The first seven-of-nine runs scored by Seattle in Games 1 and 2 were on home runs.
In Game 3, the Mariners scored via a home run, a double, a sacrifice fly and multiple singles. It wasn't the most offensively-potent series Seattle has put together in 2025, but it was more than enough to support its staff.
The weekend series was a perfect middle ground for the Mariners offense. It wasn't as low as the homestand and it wasn't as high as it has been. If what the lineup showed over the weekend becomes the standard, then Seattle will be in a good spot the rest of 2025.
Seattle's bullpen looks to have found its footing
The bullpen allowed one run against the Padres, and it came in Game 1. The relievers masterfully navigated the final 4.1 innings of Game 2 after Hancock was pulled in the fifth. Andres Munoz, who still has a 0.00 ERA and is yet to allow an earned run this season, had his first four-out save of the season in that game. Matt Brash made his fifth appearance of the year in Game 2 of the series on Saturday. He's also yet to allow an earned run since being activated off the injured list.
The bullpen was at or near the top of the American League in innings pitched in the first 35 games of the season due to various injuries and struggles from the rotation. The rotation still isn't at full strength, but the starters better and lengthier outing has resulted in less usage from the bullpen. And that's allowed the unit to settle into a nice groove that will make it hard for opposing teams late in games.
Up next
The Mariners will begin the first of a three-game series against the White Sox at 4:40 p.m. PT on Monday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Davis Martin will start for Chicago.
