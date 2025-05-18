Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Takes Another Massive Step in Injury Recovery
The Seattle Mariners' injuries woes look to be turning for the better. Starting pitcher George Kirby rejoined the Mariners on their current road trip and ace Logan Gilbert is not too far behind.
Gilbert, who was placed on the 15-day injured list April 26 with a Grade 1 flexor strain, threw his second bullpen since suffering his injury before a game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday.
According to a report on "X" from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, Gilbert touched 95 mph with his fastball in the session. Seattle pitching coach Pete Woodworth was in the batter's box for several pitchers and said he couldn't see Gilbert's fastball, per Kramer's report.
Kramer added in another report on "X" that the tentative plan for Gilbert is for him to throw another bullpen then potentially a live BP, but that's not cemented. The ace's bullpen session Friday was focused on location, pitch mix and how we was feeling during and after.
Gilbert was at or near the top of the major league leaders in strikeouts throughout the year before he landed on the shelf. He posted a 2.37 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched across six starts and had a 0.79 WHIP. Gilbert joined the 200/200 club for the first time in 2024. He had a 3.23 ERA and fanned 220 batters in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts, led the major leagues with a 0.89 WHIP and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.
The Mariners have had an unlucky draw in health this season after having the healthiest starting rotation in baseball last year. Seattle had seven pitchers start games all of 2024 and was the only team that had four pitchers start 30 or more games. This season, the Mariners have already used seven starting pitchers and will exceed that number when Kirby makes his season debut.
But it looks like Seattle's injury woes are taking a turn for the better.
