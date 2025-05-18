Bryan Woo Posts 7-Inning Quality Start, Seattle Mariners Down San Diego Padres 6-1
The Seattle Mariners began their 10-game road trip as well as it could have. The Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 Sunday at Petco Park. Seattle secured a sweep over the San Diego Padres with the win and improved the former's overall record to 26-19. The Mariners led the American League West by 2.5 games over the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres after the victory. The sweep also gave the M's a 3-0 advantage in the inaugural edition of the Eddie Vedder Cup.
Seattle clinched the series sweep Sunday on a dominant seven-inning quality start from Bryan Woo. For the ninth time this season in as many starts, Woo went through the sixth inning and masterfully navigated a Padres lineup with several of the best contact hitters in baseball. The only blemish allowed by Woo was a lead-off homer hit by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the bottom of the first. That was the only run scored by San Diego.
Woo finished the game with five strikeouts, no walks and allowed one earned run on five hits (one home run).
Woo kept the Padres limited to Tatis' homer and pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the second. He left two San Diego runners stranded in scoring position.
Woo's offense awarded his efforts with a three-run inning in the top of the fourth. Randy Arozarena had the Mariners' first base-hit of the game — a solo home run to left field to tie the game 1-1. Arozarena finished the contest 1-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.
After Arozarena's homer, Seattle rattled off four-straight hits. The last two accounted for runs. Leody Taveras hit a ground-rule RBI double to score Rowdy Tellez and Miles Mastrobuoni hit an RBI single to score Mitch Garver.
Garver scored Arozarena with an RBI single in the top of the sixth to bolster Seattle's lead to 4-1. Garver had a team-high two hits with a run and an RBI. The Mariners put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth. Cal Raleigh brought home Dylan Moore with a sacrifice fly and Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI single to score Leo Rivas. Rodriguez's hit resulted in the eventual final of 6-1.
The Mariners will look to carry the momentum into a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox beginning at 4:40 p.m. PT on Monday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Davis Martin will start for Chicago.
