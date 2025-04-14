Seattle Mariners Sweep Series, Win 3-1 Over Texas Rangers on Sunday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners finished their six-game homestead 5-1, improved to .500 (8-8) and put a nice bow on their most complete series this season in a 3-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
"Outstanding effort today — really all weekend," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Sunday. " ... That's a really good feeling. I thought the pitching this series has been outstanding. ... That's a good hitting club and (the pitching staff) were able to keep them pretty silent."
Seattle's offense put together their best series of the season (16 runs in three games), but the staff had an amazing stretch, as well. Texas loaded the bases in the first two games of the series and had runners on the corners in the third contest — all in the first innings. The Mariners' starting pitchers threw a collective 83 pitches in those frames. The Rangers mustered just one run total out of those situations.
Seattle's starter Logan Gilbert threw 26 pitches in the first inning Sunday, but finished the game strong. He went five innings, struck out seven and allowed three hits and one earned run off a Dustin Harris solo home run in the top of the second.
"(Texas) has a good lineup top-to-bottom," Gilbert said after the game Sunday. "I feel like there's not a lot of holes there. Righty, lefty, there's not really a ton of weaknesses to exploit. ... I always want to go deeper, so that's not great. But to keep it at one (run) I think is pretty good. And the bullpen has just been so good. So many guys down there — lights out the whole season."
The Mariners' bullpen made sure the starters' high early pitch counts didn't hurt the team throughout the series. In three games, the relievers allowed a collective three earned runs. The bullpen let just one runner get on-base Sunday. Closer Andres Munoz earned his sixth save in as many opportunities.
Cal Raleigh bought Seattle some early breathing room in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer to right field. Raleigh homered once in every game against the Rangers.
The Mariners loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh. They tacked on another run after Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch with the bases juice. That resulted in the eventual final of 3-1.
"Feels like a complete game," Gilbert said. "We've been talking — the pitchers and the hitters. Just supporting each other, feeding off each other, that kind of stuff. And it's weird in baseball because it's so individual. It's pitcher against hitter. But as a team, we're trying to ride that momentum off of each other as much as we can. And I think, this homestand, we saw that really work for us."
Seattle improved to 7-3 against its American League West rivals with the win.
The Mariners will have an off-day Monday. They'll play the Cincinnati Reds in the first of a three-game set and nine-game road trip at 3:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Nick Lodolo will start for Cincinnati and Luis Castillo will start for Seattle.
