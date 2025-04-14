Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Accomplishes Incredible Personal Feat
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners concluded their best stretch of the season with a 3-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The win gave the team a 5-1 record in their six-game homestead — all against American League West teams.
And the Mariners' Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh was all over the box score in all three games.
Raleigh homered in all once a game against the Rangers. His first shot Friday gave him the franchise record for the most career home runs by a catcher. His homer on Sunday was a two-run shot that made the difference in Seattle's win. It was also Raleigh's team-leading fifth of the year.
It was the third time in Raleigh's career that he's homered in three consecutive games — all within the last two seasons. Raleigh accomplished that from July 27-29 last year against the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. The second time was the last series of 2024 from Sept. 27-29 against the then-Oakland Athletics.
Through 16 games this season, Raleigh is hitting .220 (13-for-59) with three doubles to go with his five homers and eight RBIs.
Raleigh's hit 39 home runs since the beginning of 2024. He set the franchise marks for most home runs (34) and RBIs (100) in a single season by a catcher last year. Raleigh used the latest craze in baseball, the torpedo bats, in all three games against Texas. Based on the results, he'll likely keep using it.
Raleigh was awarded for his elite 2024 with a six-year, $105 million contract before the season began. And so far, he's proven he's worth every single dollar of his new contract.
