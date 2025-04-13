Seattle Mariners Prospect Ben Williamson Discusses Getting Major League Call-Up
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have brought up their first rookie of 2025.
Third baseman Ben Williamson received the call-up from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers before the Mariners series finale against the Texas Rangers on Sunday.
"(Tacoma manager John Russell) called me into his office," Williamson said Sunday. "He played it off like he was giving me the day off (today). And he was like, 'I don't know if you're gonna be a pinch-hitter late in the game. Because you're gonna be in Seattle.' And my whole body kind of just lost feeling in the arms and legs, got kind of emotional. Called my parents, had a good talk with them. Called my sister, my girlfriend, my best friend. It was a really good night. ... Two years ago I never would have dreamt of this moment."
The 24 year-old Williamson was picked in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of William & Mary. Williamson's biggest strength since being with the organization has been his glove. He's made several standout plays from the hot corner.
He was a non-roster invite for Seattle in spring training this year. He hit .375 (6-for-16) with two runs, a triple and four RBIs.
"I think Ben, at the plate, had a really nice approach (in spring training)," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Sunday. "Takes that right-center approach, that center field approach, that we talk about a lot. And then defensively, did a really nice job at third base. He's a kid you see a lot of promise in and it's great to get him up here."
Williamson hasn't had big home run numbers, but he has produced contact. He batted .281 in 14 games with the Rainiers with six runs, three doubles and eight RBIs.
The biggest difference for Williamson this season on the offensive end has been his two-strike approach, which has helped him extend at-bats. Learning from senior director of hitting strategy Edgar Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer in the spring also helped.
"Knowing that, even if I get beat with a fastball, I can foul it off to the right side has been really good," Williamson said. "Just knowing that I can see it deep and react to the offspeed has been a really big part of my game right now. ... It's been a blessing to work with (Martinez and Seitzer), for sure."
Williamson wasn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers. But it won't be long before he gets his first taste of big league action.
