Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against Minnesota Twins
SEATTLE — After back-to-back tough losses on Thursday and Friday, the Seattle Mariners bounced back and won their final two games against the Minnesota Twins in walk-off fashion to snap their two-series losing streak. They'll look to carry that momentum into the final series of a nine-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles.
Here's the takeaways from Seattle's series win against Minnesota:
The future has finally arrived
Saturday marked the major league debut for top 100 Mariners prospect Cole Young. His first big league game was a memorable one. He went 1-for-4 and with an RBI and hit a walk-off fielders choice in the 11th inning.
Young went 0-for-3 the next day, but he's expected to be get a legitimate chance to prove he's the team's second baseman of the future for the rest of the seaon.
Seattle has had multiple players make their major league debuts this season. But Young is the first of the organization's nine top 100 prospects (per MLB Pipeline) to make his way to the big leagues. That group represents the future of the organization, and Young will be the first view into what that future has in store.
Mariners bullpen needs additions
Seattle's bullpen had arguably its worst four-game stretch of the season, including the series finale against Washington on Thursday.
The Mariners bullpen allowed 18 runs in the ninth and extra innings from Thursday-Sunday. Thirteen of those runs came in the extra innings against the Nationals on Thursday and Twins on Saturday. Seattle's All-Star closer Andres Munoz allowed four earned runs in his last two appearances on Friday and Sunday after not allowing one in 24 appearances prior this season. Both games were blown saves.
The M's bullpen has been heavily taxed this season, and they've attempted to address it by acquiring Joe Jacques on Monday morning. If there are more moves out there, Seattle needs to be interested.
MVP season loading for Cal Raleigh?
Mariners Platinum Glove-winning catcher Cal Raleigh is on pace for the greatest single season by a catcher in MLB history. He hit four home runs in three games against Minnesota, giving him a major league-leading 23 on the season. He became the first catcher in MLB history to have 20 or more homers before the end of May.
Entering Monday, Raleigh has scored nine runs and has hit 10 doubles in addition to his 23 homers with 45 RBIs in 58 games. He's slashed .264/.379/.637 with a 1.016 OPS.
It will be hard for Raleigh to unseat defending American League MVP Aaron Judge, but if he continues at his current pace, he will have a legitimate argument as the Most Valuable Player in baseball.
Up next
Seattle will begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Tomoyuki Sugano will start for the Orioles.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
RANDY AROZARENA HITS WALK-OFF SINGLE, LEADS MARINERS TO 2-1 WIN OVER TWINS: The Mariners snapped their two-series losing streak with their second consecutive walk-off win against the Twins. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SEND MINOR LEAGUE CATCHER OUTRIGHT TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: The Mariners sent backup catcher Blake Hunt to the Rainiers days after designating him for assignment. CLICK HERE
MARINERS INFIELDER COLE YOUNG DISCUSSES UP-AND-DOWN SEASON AFTER WALK-OFF: The Mariners' top 100 prospect had an incredible MLB debut, and it was made all the more special after his struggles to begin the year. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.