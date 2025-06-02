Randy Arozarena's Walk-Off Hit Leads Seattle Mariners to 2-1 Win Over Minnesota Twins
SEATTLE — A Seattle Mariners outfielder who's used to delivering in big moments had another one Sunday at T-Mobile Park. With one out and Julio Rodriguez on third, Randy Arozarena hit a walk-off RBI single that grounded left of second base to secure a 2-1, walk-off win for the Mariners over the Minnesota Twins. The victory gave Seattle the series win, improved its record to 32-26 and maintained the club's half-game lead on top of the American League West.
"(I) was very quiet in that at-bat," Arozarena said in a postgame interview via translator and bench coach Manny Acta. "Probably (my) quietest at-bat of the day. Didn't feel any pressure or anything. All the credit goes to Julio. ... That was probably the at-bat where (I) was most under control."
The Mariners had played three consecutive extra-inning games before Sunday which totaled 39 runs. So, naturally, the series finale was defined by a pitching duel.
Seattle starting pitcher Luis Castillo had his fourth consecutive quality start against Minnesota. He went six innings and stuck out five, walked two and allowed four hits and no runs. He had a 114-pitch start his last time out against the Houston Astros on May 25, which made it more impressive how he navigated an aggressive Twins lineup.
Castillo's fastball stayed in the 95-97 mph range. He balanced his heater with a healthy mix of sliders and changeups which produced the whiffs he needed to maintain the shutout.
"(I) feel really good physically," Castillo said via Acta after the game. "(I'm) just going to continue to do the things (I've) been doing. Working hard, (my) arm feels great. Just do whatever (I) can control."
Castillo's quality start was matched by Minnesota starter Chris Paddack. He fanned 10 in eight innings, walked one and allowed one earned run on four hits.
The one run allowed by Paddack was a solo home run to Cal Raleigh in the bottom of the seventh. It was his major league-leading 23rd of the season.
"Cal in some ways just keeps learning and learning and getting more experience," M's manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "And I think you see that just continuing to come out. I thought getting that first-pitch breaking ball and being able to hit it out of the ballpark was a huge at-bat for him. He just continues to grow and mature in this game. ... You add that to what he does behind the plate in a game like this — he's a real special player. And he's doing it all right now."
Raleigh's homer gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead, which carried into the top of the ninth for All-Star closer Andres Munoz. Harrison Bader tied the game 1-1 with an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Jonah Bride from third. Munoz struck out for Brooks Lee for the final out of the inning, and left the go-ahead runner stranded at third. It was the second consecutive outing Munoz allowed an earned run after not allowing one in 24 appearances prior.
That punchout turned the game to Seattle's offense in the bottom of the ninth, where Rodriguez led off with a single. He stole second and moved to third after a throw from catcher Ryan Jeffers sailed to the outfield. That set the stage for Arozarena's walk-off.
The Mariners will try to ride the wave of momentum into the final leg of their nine-game homestand with the first of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. George Kirby will start for Seattle and Tomoyuki Sugano will start for Baltimore.
