Tampa Bay Rays Call Up Former Seattle Mariners Pitcher Ahead of Meeting with M's
On Monday night, the Seattle Mariners open up a new series with the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park.
It's a crucial series for both teams, who both want to get to and stay over .500 this week. Seattle enters play on Monday at 66-65 on the season. They are 4.5 games back in the American League West and 6.5 in the wild card back. Tampa Bay is 65-65 and 7.0 games back in the wild card as they loosely hang in contention.
Heading into that matchup on Monday, the Rays have brought up an old Mariners friend: Erasmo Ramirez.
Ramirez is now 34-years-old and is a veteran of 13 seasons. The native of Nicaragua has appeared in 325 career games in those years, making 96 starts. Lifetime, he's 43-45 with a 4.37 ERA.
Ramirez has been with the Mariners on multiple occasions in his career. He started out with Seattle from 2012-2014 and then also appeared with the M's in 2017-2018. Ironically enough, he's been with Tampa Bay multiple times as well.
For the Mariners, Ramirez was 10-19 with a 4.75 ERA. He started 56 games with Seattle in total and won five games for them in 2013. He won a career-high 11 games with Tampa Bay in 2015.
If Ramirez appears in this series, it is likely to be as a long reliever.
Game one of the series is set for Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will get the ball for Seattle against young right-hander Ryan Pepiot.
The Mariners are coming off a series win against the San Francisco Giants while the Rays lost a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
