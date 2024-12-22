Tampa Bay Rays Sign Former Seattle Mariners Reliever to Minor League Contract

Plots and Thoughts:

Joey Gerber, 27, is a Narrow ISA, low-slot pronator.



-4.3 VAA on FF, riding SL shape.



Injury issues but interesting angles; 2 options left.



NYY changed his delivery since his SEA days and added SI/SW shapes.



SL from '24 Spring Training + Plot: pic.twitter.com/xlUgDjMnwD