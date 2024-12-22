Tampa Bay Rays Sign Former Seattle Mariners Reliever to Minor League Contract
The Seattle Mariners major league roster is still facing more questions than answers after a blitz of deals around the league involving first basemen on Dec. 20-21.
Most fans' focus is being placed on the moves the Mariners make (or don't make). But there's a significant amount of turmoil taking place in the minor leagues, as well.
Seattle had over 30 outgoing players from the farm system due to free agency or retirement. Most of those players were pitchers.
A lot of minor league hurlers from the Mariners organization have found new homes already. But it's not just pitchers who were recently in the M's system finding new homes.
The Tampa Bay Rays signed former Mariners draft pick and Illinois alum Joey Gerber to a minor league deal on Dec. 13 and assigned him to the former's Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls.
Gerber was drafted in the eighth round by Seattle in the 2018 draft. Gerber spent two seasons in the Mariners' minor leagues before getting called up during the 2020 COVID-19-shortened season.
In 2020, Gerber made 17 appearances and posted a 4.02 ERA with six strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched.
After the COVID-19 season, Gerber spent the next two years on the injured list, at an Alternate Training Site or with the Arizona Complex League. Seattle released him on June 21, 2022. He was picked up by the New York Yankees on July 5, 2022, and spent the next year and a half with the organization, never advancing past Triple-A. He elected free agency on Nov. 4, 2024.
Gerber has changed his delivery several times in his professional career amidst the injuries and up-and-down stints in the minors. Tampa Bay is no stranger to taking former Mariners prospects trapped in the minors and giving them a shot in the majors. The Rays just did that this past season with corner infielder Austin Shenton before trading him back to Seattle earlier this offseason.
It will be interesting to see if Gerber can make his return to the major leagues with his new team.
