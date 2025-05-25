TEREN'S TAKE: Seattle Mariners Have a Pair of Cy Young Candidates
For the better part of three seasons, the Seattle Mariners pitching staff has been the strength of the team. This season, the staff has been put through the ringer. Starting pitchers George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller have all been on the 15-day injured list.
The injuries and inconsistencies from the rotation led the bullpen to being sixth in the majors and second in the American League in innings pitched (192.2) entering Saturday.
Among all that turmoil, two pitchers have emerged as not only the best on the Mariners, but two of the best in the league: starter Bryan Woo and closer Andres Munoz.
Woo has been a breath of fresh air for Seattle's rotation. While the aforementioned pitchers have been injured or working their way to midseason form, Woo's consistency has been more than a boost. It's been a a necessity for the club's success.
Woo has a 2.40 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 63.2 innings pitched across 10 starts. He's one of two pitchers in the majors, alongside Philadelphia Phillies hurler Zack Wheeler, to have 10 or more starts of six-plus innings. Eight of his 10 outings have been quality starts. At his current pace, he's well on his way to making the first All-Star game of his career.
While Woo has been leading the starting rotation, Munoz has been the crown jewel of the bullpen.
Munoz was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season. He had a 2.12 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 59.1 innings and had 22 saves in 27 opportunities. Munoz has exceeded those numbers this year. He's yet to allow an earned run and has posted a 0.00 ERA, has fanned 28 batters in 22.2 innings across 23 outings and has 17 saves in 19 opportunities. His saves led the majors as of the team's 2-1 loss against the Houston Astros on Saturday. He's also the defending American League Reliever of The Month.
The two have helped lead the Mariners to a 29-22 record. Entering Sunday, Seattle led the American League West by 2.5 games.
If the Mariners win the AL West, it would be their first division title since 2001. And Woo and Munoz's contributions will be a big reason why.
The same reason they'd both be candidates for the Cy Young could be the reason neither wins if they do end up finalists.
The fact Seattle has a top-flight starting pitcher and closer could be used as a case against Woo and Munoz. But there is a precedent for a team having two Cy Young finalists. In 2019, then-Houston Astros starters Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole finished as the top two vote-getters. Verlander won the award with 171 points to Cole's 159.
Munoz being a closer also hurts his case as a Cy Young hopeful, but there's recent precedent for that, too. Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase finished third in Cy Young voting last season. The last time a reliever won the Cy Young award the Los Angeles Dodgers' Eric Gagne in 2003. Even if Munoz doesn't end up in the final running for the Cy Young award, he's definitely one of the front runners for the Reliever of The Year honor.
Woo and Munoz both have the numbers for the prestigious award. It's just a question of whether or not those statistics can persist and what the other top pitchers in the AL can do between now and the end of the season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
