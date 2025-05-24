Seattle Mariners Fail to Take Advantage of Opportunities, Lose 2-1 to Houston Astros
The Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros had two of the best starting pitchers in the American League on the mound for the third of a four-game series Saturday at Minute Maid Park. The pitching duel lived up to the hype, but the Mariners came out of it with a loss and fell to the Astros 2-1. Seattle fell to 29-22 on the season and its lead in the American League West over Houston dropped to 2.5 games.
Saturday's loss also snapped Seattle's streak of seven consecutive road series wins. The best it can do is split the series against its AL West foes Sunday.
Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and Houston starter Framber Valdez both allowed their respective runs early.
Jose Altuve scored in the bottom of the first after Woo was off-target on a throw to first baseman Donovan Solano in an effort to get out Christian Walker. Woo was charged with a throwing error. Walker scored the next at-bat on a fielding error committed by Leo Rivas on a grounder hit by Victor Caratini. Houston went into the second inning up 2-0. Both runs were unearned for Woo.
Valdez's blemish came in the top of the second. Randy Arozarena scored on a ground ball hit by Mitch Garver. That play resulted in the eventual final of 2-1.
Woo finished the game with five strikeouts in six innings pitched. His two unearned runs came on nine hits. It was his 10th start this season of six or more innings, the most in the American League.
Valdez fanned five, walked four and allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings pitched.
Both the Mariners and Astros had several opportunities throughout the game to add to the scoreboard. Seattle finished the game 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners. Houston went 0-for-8 with runners on second and third and left eight on.
The Mariners will have an opportunity to split the series against the Astros before returning home for a nine-game homestand. The two sides will play at 11:10 a.m. PT on Sunday. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle and Colton Gordon will start for Houston.
