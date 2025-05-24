Trio of Seattle Mariners Home Runs Leads Team to 5-3 Win Over Houston Astros
The Seattle Mariners did what they've done for most of the season and bounced back after a poor start to a series. The Mariners beat the Houston Astros 5-3 on Friday at Minute Maid Park. The win evened the series 1-1. Seattle improved to 29-21 on the season and had their lead in the American League West bolstered to 3.5 games over Houston.
Leody Taveras got Seattle on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the third. Just like the Mariners' 9-2 loss to the Astros on Thursday, the early advantage wasn't large enough.
Isaac Paredes gave Houston the lead in the bottom of the third with a two-run homer. Unlike Thursday, Seattle showed some fight and went punch-for-punch with the Astros and didn't let the home team pull away with the lead.
Miles Mastrobuoni hit his first home run as a member of the Mariners in the top of the fifth. His solo shot tied the game 2-2.
Christian Walker gave Houston its last lead and last run in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Paredes. The Astros carried a 3-2 lead going into the sixth.
Seattle starting pitcher Emerson Hancock limited Houston to just the three runs worth of damage. He finished with a six-inning quality start. He struck out three and allowed his three earned runs on nine hits (one home run). It was his fourth quality start in his last six outings.
Julio Rodriguez, who missed Thursday's game due to back tightness, hit an RBI double in the top of the seventh to score J.P. Crawford and knot the game at 3-3. Cal Raleigh scored himself and Rodriguez with a two-run homer the next at-bat for the eventual final of 5-3. It was Raleigh's 17th homer of the season, which was tied for the most in baseball when the game ended.
Rodriguez's and Raleigh's respective hits were hit off Houston reliever Bryan Abreu. The high-leverage Astros pitcher has allowed earned runs in just two of his 23 outings this season: three to the Mariners on April 9 and another two on Raleigh's homer. Bryan King was dinged with Rodriguez's run-scoring hit.
Relievers Matt Brash and Carlos Vargas kept the Astros off the board in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively. Houston left three runners on base across those two frames.
Andres Munoz entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and retired the side in order for his 17th save of the season in 19 opportunities. The Astros finished the game with 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
The two teams will play in Game 3 of the four-game set at 1:10 p.m. PT on Saturday. Bryan Woo will start for Seattle and Framber Valdez will start for Houston.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SUPERSTAR JULIO RODRIGUEZ BACK IN THE LINEUP FOR GAME 2 AGAINST ASTROS: The Mariners franchise superstar was listed in the lineup Friday after missing the first of a four-game series the day before due to back tightness. CLICK HERE
PAIR OF MARINERS PITCHERS TAKE MASSIVE STEPS TOWARD RETURNS: Mariners starters Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert both threw live bullpens during the team's series against the Houston Astros on Friday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS BROADCASTER RYAN ROWLAND-SMITH RESPONDS TO PUBLIC CRITICISM: The former Mariners pitcher and current broadcaster was criticized earlier this week for his accent by KJR radio host Marc James. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.