Brady's Spin: Decision Wednesday By Mariners Manager Scott Servais Was "Indefensible"
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon, 3-2, in 10 innings.
Now, this game was a full-fledged failure by the Mariners. Starting pitcher George Kirby failed to go six innings, the offense stranded countless runners, Mitch Garver went 0-for-5 and stranded several runners all by himself, not to mention that Jorge Polanco and Gregory Santos left the game with injury. Several things contributed to the loss but last decision of the game also contributed to the loss and that was Mariners manager Scott Servais electing to pitch to Rafael Devers in the 10th inning.
Devers came to the plate in the bottom of the 10th inning of a 2-2 game with a runner on second and nobody out. Servais elected to pitch to Devers, who hit a walk-off double to win the game. Why did he not intentionally walk him? Your guess is as good as mine.
Again, it's not the only thing that lost the game for Seattle, but it was an indefensible decision and one that led our talk on Friday's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast.
You can hear the full thoughts on that situation, the trade deadline, the Victor Robles injury and much more by clicking below.
The Mariners are back in action on Friday night when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo pitches for Seattle.
